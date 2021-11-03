Miles Morales for PS5 on offer on Unieuro – Nerd4.life

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5 is available in offering on Unieuro at what would appear to be the lowest price so far for the game: € 49.99 instead of 61.99, thanks also to the extra 5% discount automatically applied to the cart.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5, buy on Unieuro

Of course, this is not a greedy offer like that of FIFA 22 for PS5 plus DualSense controllers, which many have rightly taken advantage of, but the Insomniac Games title remains a must for owners of PlayStation 5 and at this price they shouldn’t let it slip away.

Set after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man (review here), the game tells the story of the path Miles will have to take to become a hero like his mentor, Peter Parker.

In the new adventure of the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales faces a move to the Harlem neighborhood and follows in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, to become the second Spider-Man in town.

But when a fierce struggle between criminals threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that great power comes with great responsibility. To save Marvel’s New York, Miles will have to prove himself up to the role of Spider-Man.