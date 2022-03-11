Miles Morales says Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse will be crazy

Spider-Man: No Way Home closed the trilogy of the wall-crawler MCU big time As fans wait for the return of Tom Hollandthey have the best gift on the way Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to the acclaimed animated film by 2018 will arrive this year bringing Spidey and its versions, including one of the most beloved ultimate spider-manbetter known as Miles Morales. Shameik Moorethe actor who provided the voice for Miles, gave a small preview of what will arrive in October.

At the end of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse we see that the door to a new adventure is open, first with the return of Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to the reality of Miles Morales and second with the introduction of Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) recounting that thanks to a device he is going to cross the Spider-Verse to find the origin of the problems.

Fans clamored for the return of Miles Morales.

At the end of 2021 sony pictures surprised fans by launching a teaser from Across the Spider-Versewhile revealing that the story will be divided into two partsarriving the first this year and the next for 2023. Now, to further increase the hype, the actor Shameik Moore gave a small but forceful preview of what we can expect from the new film: “Across the Spider-Verse is crazy”, the actor wrote on his Twitter account.

Although the actor doesn’t say much, it’s enough to drive fans wild. Another important factor is that so far he has only revealed that the film will have Peter B Parker (Jake Johnson), Gwen Stacy (Steinfeld) and Michael O’Hara (Isaac) and confirmed JessicaDrewbetter known as Spider-Woman (IssaRae). Previously Chris Miller and Phil Lord, those responsible for the story, had announced a huge number of versions of Spidey. That means that there are great possibilities to see from the tokusatsu Spider-Man to some of the Spidey of the cinema, such as Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland are latent.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part Oneis scheduled to hit theaters next October 7.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!