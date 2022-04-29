Miles Morales will bring 200 new characters to Spider-Man 2

The long-awaited animated film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Versefinally begins to reveal a little more of what we can soon enjoy on the big screen the June 2 next year; Taking advantage of these revelations, its producer, Chris Millerwants to make something very clear: the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse will not have 240 characters that viewers will have to follow one by one.

You see, all this comes to light, according to the statements of the partner of Miller, Phil Lordwho made the numerical reference during the panel of Across the Spider-Verse in CinemaCon 2022when talking about the enormous task of the film, which required 1,000 people to work on it: “We had to try to break new ground, so it’s much bigger.”said Lord on the stage. “The number of characters [es enorme]. The first movie has 40. This one has 240 characters”.

And this has only managed to confuse some of the fans, to which the producer, Chris MillerI clarify the situation on twitter: “what does it mean that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will have ‘240 characters’?”commented a fan of spider-manto which the producer replied: “To clarify, in between the universe jumps there are 240 unique characters that had to be designed and modelled, but they are mostly minor or background characters. The scale is grand, but the story is personal and centers around Miles and her family, along with Gwen and a handful of others.

So if we look back from that perspective, Into the Spider-Verse I had 40 characters which included all of the main supporting or background characters in Brooklyn, NY, the school of Miles Moralesthe company Alchemax of Wilson Fisk, etc. the level of the background characters involved and expand it exponentially, but, that’s not exactly a surprise, and now that the movie is titled Across the Spider-Versejust as we were shown in his first sneak peek, that’s exactly the journey he’ll take Miles Morales: visiting all sorts of other dimensions, to be exact, 6 different universes “until now” according to comments Millerand variants of spider-man that belong to them.

That is why in the description of the film we could solve some of those extra doubts, but what the producer wants to make clear is that the main characters and that we will continue between dimension and dimension are not 240, they will only be its protagonists, and that the number is due to the sum of all the characters used in the first installment and 200 new charactersof which could be various fillers in scenes, etc.

Now remember that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verseis starring Shameik Moore What Miles Morales / spider-man, hailee steinfeld What Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson What Peter B Parker, oscar isaac What Michael O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099 and Issa Rae What Jessica Drew Spider-Womanand that there is still time to see it in theaters, because it will reach the June 2 next year.