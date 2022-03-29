Milestones to be achieved for Albert Pujols on his return to St. Louis

As main objective, the Dominican slugger would seek to connect the 21 home runs that remain to reach 700 in his career

The Dominican slugger Albert Pujols He will return to the franchise where he began his Major League career and where he spent 11 successful years that included a pair of World Series rings in 2006 and 2011.

And leaving sentimentality aside, the Dominican slugger could reach certain figures, which although they are not necessary for everything that will surely come after his retirement, they are usually significant when highlighting, comparing and valuing the career of a player of such magnitude.

Already on Monday, Pujols was accompanying the team in Jupiter in the game against the Houston Astros, where he was applauded by the public when he was presented wearing the Cardinals jersey.

Now the future member of the Cooperstowns Hall of Fame will look for applause during the regular season as he climbs the ranks and achieves marks in the historical list of the Major Leagues.

Albert Pujols. MLB Twitter.

The most striking and most relevant goal is to achieve the 700 home runsfigure to which he would reach by connecting 21 home runs, thus becoming the fourth player in the history of the Major Leagues to do so.

In passing, he would surpass Alex Rodríguez (696 HRs) as the historical leader in that category among Dominicans. Third on the list is Sammy Sosa, at a distant 609, and among the active Quisqueyans, Nelson Cruz with 449.

The Dominican also has the opportunity to get into a select group among the 10 players with the most hits connected in the history of the Major Leagues. To date he has 3,301 and would only need 15 to surpass Eddie Collins (3,315) who is in eleventh position and 19 undisputed to surpass Paul Molitor (3,319) who is in tenth position. Next on the list would be Carl Yastrzemski with 3,419.

With 50 more RBIs, Pujols would reach 2,200 in his career, a figure only surpassed by Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,214), which seems possible that the Dominican could end the year as the number two all-time in this section.

In addition, other interesting categories would be the doubles where he could reach 12,700 and consolidate himself as fifth in said section and in runs scored in which he would need 77 in the season to be among the first ten in history.

The truth is that everything will depend on the role that Pujols will have in the season, taking into consideration that in his last games against the Dodgers his participation was limited, facing only left-handed pitchers.

With the adoption of the designated hitter in the National League and his arrival in the franchise where it all began, the St. Louis Cardinals, Albert Pujols will have the opportunity to continue adding numbers to his already legendary career, as long as his health and performance allow.