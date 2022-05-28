Miley Cyrus and her original response to the imitation of Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus took with humor the imitation that Selena Gomez made her on Saturday Night Live.

First, he showed his approval of his colleague’s imitation by sharing a video of Selena’s performance.

And subsequently, the Wrecking Ball performer “answered” him through an original message on a shirt.

“HELL YES I’M MILEY CYRUS @selenagomez @nbcsnl,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in a tank top with the same phrase.

Selena Gomez debuted with great success as stand-up comedian and host of Saturday Night Live, where apart from showing off and leaving a high standard, she imitated Miley Cyrus.

Gomez performed the impression during her monologue, when she told the audience that she had asked Miley (one of her “old friends” and someone who has hosted the show several times) for some advice.

“She said, ‘Just be yourself and have fun,'” Selena expressed in her best Miley voice. “And I was like, ‘Miley, is this just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ Y She was like, ‘Hell, yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.

Both actresses and singer were part of the Disney Channel in the early stages of their careers (Miley was on Hannah Montana and Selena played the recurring role of Mikayla on the series and had her own Wizards of Waverly Place show).

Despite the fact that rumors of differences between them arose years ago, Selena was in charge of collapsing all those speculations in an interview she gave to W magazine in 2016, where she made it clear that “They never fought.”

On the contrary, both artists have supported each other over the yearsand Selena was featured on Miley’s “Bright Minded: Live” Instagram series in April 2020.