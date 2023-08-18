Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez Will Release a New Song on August 25 and No, It’s Not a Duet

Miley Cyrus And Selena Gomez they will launch a new song coming on 25 august, and no, it is not a duet, the singers have chosen on the same day to share a new song in their music career with their fans. Here we share more details about each and every song.

Selena announced the release of a new single on 25 August.

Selena Gomez was the first to announce the release of her new single. The 31-year-old singer shared a post in which she wrote the following message to her followers:

“Everyone has been asking for new music for a while now. Since I’m not finished with SG3, I wanted to put together a fun little song I wrote a while back that should be the perfect end of summer song. Single soon. 25 August”.

With the release of this song, the singer will start a new phase in her music career as it was her last song. ‘calm down’Collaboration with singer Rema for which he has been nominated at VMAS Awards and her latest album ‘Rare’Published in 2020.

Credits: Instagram | @Selena Gomez

The publication of the news was accompanied by several pictures, one of which you can see selena Along with two more girls and several Polaroids, two of the singer alone can be seen, one from another wardrobe and another with the caption “Sorry, I can’t, don’t hate me” on a table. ,

Miley Cyrus will premiere ‘Used to Be Young’, a new song dedicated to her fans, on August 25

an hour later Miley Cyrus shared that it will also premiere ‘used to be young’ A song dedicated to his fans on 25th August. To share the news, the singer shared a reel she wrote on her Instagram account with the following message:

“To celebrate the release of my new single, The Endless Summer Vacation Backyard Sessions continues August 24 at 10PM on ABC. This time with a flashback interview I used to be young in honor of the first 30 years of my life Sharing stories about. This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love you for loving every version of me. Always, Miley.”

first sign of Miley Cyrus new song It was a reel in which you can see a wall full of posters of the singer in the background, while several vehicles are speeding by. Miley teased a portion of the new song’s lyrics in the description, writing: “I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young.”

Credits: Instagram | @Miley Cyrus

Following the announcement, the singer also shared the vinyl cover of the single, which features a white background with Miley sitting in front in a beautiful black and white photo.

Definitely Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus He will take over at the end of the summer.