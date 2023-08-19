Miley Cyrus announces new single ‘Used to Be Young’

The singer begins a new phase in her career with new material.

Following the smashing success of her song “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus looks to repeat the formula, this time with a new single that promises to bring forth the most reflective side of the American singer. It’s about “used to be young” Which he is promoting a lot on his social network.

Despite the fact that the theme hasn’t been officially released yet, the former Disney star only dropped hints of this new musical platform. It came as a surprise to many that in just a few short months the era of ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, their most recent album, received little promotion and no concerts to promote the songs.

But everything seems to indicate that Miley has other professional plans and “Used to Be Young” is the start of something new and promising. ,I know I used to be crazy. I know it used to be fun. You would say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young,” the 30-year-old interpreter wrote in one of her posts on Instagram.

The mystery surrounding the song doesn’t end there, as the singer’s official YouTube channel shows all of her official videos with the name of the single in capital letters, indicating that there will be a video clip as well.

also disclosed “Used to Be Young” is omitted from ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, and despite being a favorite song of the actress, it did not fit the concept of the album. His sister, Brandi Cyrus, was in charge of verifying the information.

Miley Cyrus is currently promoting the special edition of her album ‘Bangerz’ to mark its 10th anniversary. Two of his biggest successes in this material are: “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” which rocketed the artist atop the music charts in 2013 and established her as one of the most unstoppable pop icons of all time. Images: Classes

