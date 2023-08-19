Entertainment

Miley Cyrus announces new single ‘Used to Be Young’

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner3 hours ago
0 24 2 minutes read

The singer begins a new phase in her career with new material.

Miley Cyrus helps MAC announce a $10 million donation to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic relief. BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 24: Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress and Bvlgari jewelry. in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Following the smashing success of her song “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus looks to repeat the formula, this time with a new single that promises to bring forth the most reflective side of the American singer. It’s about “used to be young” Which he is promoting a lot on his social network.

Despite the fact that the theme hasn’t been officially released yet, the former Disney star only dropped hints of this new musical platform. It came as a surprise to many that in just a few short months the era of ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, their most recent album, received little promotion and no concerts to promote the songs.

But everything seems to indicate that Miley has other professional plans and “Used to Be Young” is the start of something new and promising. ,I know I used to be crazy. I know it used to be fun. You would say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young,” the 30-year-old interpreter wrote in one of her posts on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus helps MAC announce a $10 million donation to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic relief. BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 28: Singer Miley Cyrus wearing Tom Ford arrives at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund An Evening To Remember Benefit Gala 2019 held at The Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los. Angeles, California, United States.

The mystery surrounding the song doesn’t end there, as the singer’s official YouTube channel shows all of her official videos with the name of the single in capital letters, indicating that there will be a video clip as well.

also disclosed “Used to Be Young” is omitted from ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, and despite being a favorite song of the actress, it did not fit the concept of the album. His sister, Brandi Cyrus, was in charge of verifying the information.

Miley Cyrus is currently promoting the special edition of her album ‘Bangerz’ to mark its 10th anniversary. Two of his biggest successes in this material are: “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” which rocketed the artist atop the music charts in 2013 and established her as one of the most unstoppable pop icons of all time. Images: Classes

notes

notes

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner3 hours ago
0 24 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

“It’s scary but I was willing to die”

January 8, 2023

hair remedy by camilla holmes

June 10, 2023

It was a “fight” between Adele and Sylvester Stallone within the course of of shopping for the actor’s mansion

June 28, 2023

The unofficial double of Billie Eilish: they confuse the singer with a Mexican actress

April 3, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button