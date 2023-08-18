Miley Cyrus Announces New Single: “Used To Be Young”

Miley Cyrus to premiere new song and video ‘Used to Be Young’ on August 25

to celebrate the launch of used to be young, miley Will share stories and thoughts from many chapters of his life in a television special The Endless Summer Vacation: Ongoing (Backyard Sessions), The special airs Thursday, August 24 from 10:00 to 11:00 PM EDT on ABC. Re-imagined from the version that originally aired on Disney+, the special now includes a new interview, as well as music from her latest release. endless summer holidaysincluding his hit single ‘flower’, as well as one of his classic hits. This new special will air on Hulu the following day.

‘used to be young’ This is Miley’s first new song since the release of her album endless summer holidaysAcclaimed by critics and the public, including their hit single ‘flower’ and twelve more subjects. ,flowers‘, a true worldwide success, stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 8 weeks, a personal record for Miley. ‘flower’ It has already been played 4 billion times and was the fastest song to reach 500 million streams on Spotify. Miley is making huge strides with ‘Flowers’ all over the world.

In Spain, the song, which has already achieved 4 platinum record certification, is the best debut Miley Cyrus in the Spanish sales list; In addition, it was the biggest debut for an English song on the chart since Adele’s ‘Hello’ in 2015 – it went straight to #2. Pre-save ‘Used To Be Young’ here. Fans will also be able to get a special 7-inch vinyl of the song. Now available for reservation here.

Besides, ‘used to be young’ comes just before the tenth anniversary of the album by Miley Cyrus, bangers, A landmark album, Bangerz was home to beloved original hits like ‘Wrecking Ball’, ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Adore You’. To celebrate the anniversary, there will be a limited edition of the bonus track ’23’ with never-before-seen photographs and Mike Will Made-It on colored vinyl. You can book it in advance here.

prepare for the arrival of ‘used to be young’new single from Miley Cyrus,