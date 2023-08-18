Entertainment

Miley Cyrus announces new song ‘Used to Be Young’; Will he talk about Disney?

Miley Cyrus is back with a bang in the music world and has unveiled her latest song after a long time. successful solo artist in the United States has release date revealed of his next single, Title “Used to be young”,

The news of the release of this song The first hearing will be held on August 25is with one great cover It definitely attracts attention. In this black and white image, Miley Cyrus shows us two sides: one that shows his youth and the other that shows his maturity, This photo is indeed a delight for fans.



In addition, the artist confirmed that “used to be young” The starting point for new interpretations of “The Endless Summer Vacation” will bewho will become Part of his series “Backyard Sessions”“. This series of performances in a more intimate setting it’s been a success for mileyConnecting deeply with your audience.



Advertising campaign Miley started a few months ago Too has been notorious on the streets of major cities around the world, Various posters bearing slogans and lyrics to their global hits such as “The Climb”, “Wrecking Ball”, “Flowers” and “Party in the USA” covered the streets. Some of the most impressive messages include “I came like a wrecking ball” and “I can buy myself flowers.”





This new single, “Used to be Young,” features Miley spoke in an interview for Vogue magazine in May, addresses his development as an artist and how the loss of youth has shaped his identity and his musical style. This maturity has enriched his interpretation, taking it to new levels of excellence and development.

Next August 25 will be Miley Cyrus’ long-awaited return to music with “Used to Be Young.” With its catchy cover artwork and deep meaning, fans will be curious to learn how the artist has shaped his evolution into this new piece of music, and how it fits within his ever-changing artistic vision.

