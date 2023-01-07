Your favorite singer started the year with a lot to say. The first thing was that she released her first single in more than two years; The second thing Miley Cyrus announced was the launch of her new album. Here’s what we know of Miley Cyrus’ new material so far.

He had already told us that soon we will be able to listen to his new single, now, Miley Cyrus announces the release of his new album. The title of her eighth studio album will be Endless Summer Vacation and we will be able to listen to it completely on March 10. He also revealed what will be the cover of this production and, as you will see, it is spectacular.

Miley recorded Endless Summer Vacation in Los Angeles and the singer herself describes it as her love letter to this Californian city that has been so important since her days as a Disney girl until now.

It will interest you: Miley Cyrus announced Flowers, her new single

Miley Cyrus’ eighth studio album will be available digitally and physically. For fans who want to buy the LP, Miley has a surprise for them, as they will be able to purchase it on black, red vinyl and there will be a strange transparent variant that will only be available at her official site store.

The first installment of Endless Summer Vacation will be Flowers. Miley announced this new single in a special program called Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Flowers It will be available worldwide from January 13.

Like you, we are counting the days, hours and seconds to listen to the new material from the singer of Night Crawler. Miley Cyrus announces the release of her new album and immediately the day improves.

