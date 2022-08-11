Miley Cyrus becomes Gucci’s ambassador on Roblox

In the spring of 2022, Gucci unveiled a virtual city on the online multiplayer video game platform, Roblox. She is called “Gucci Town”. And for the time being, the luxury house has decided to welcome a distinguished guest there. This is the famous American singer Miley Cyrus. The latter is the face of Gucci’s new eau de parfum, Flora Gorgeous Jasmine. She is now the ambassador of the city of the luxury house and her avatar welcomes you as soon as you set foot in Gucci Town!

One more campaign on Roblox

On Roblox, Internet users come to have a good time playing. And it must be said that they are spoiled for choice! The platform is full of them. Millions of free video games are available online. This therefore allows it to accommodate millions of players per day. This affluence has not escaped the marks which hasten to constitute a virtual place within the platform.

Netflix, Nike, Hasbro… They are all enjoying the world of gaming to put their products on the front of the stage. Finally, they set up many virtual campaigns without the users necessarily being aware of them. With Gucci Town, the luxury brand hits hard and chooses an ambassador appreciated by the younger generations. A real publicity stunt that allows him to receive the visit of many fans.

A selfie with Miley Cyrus

Once you have crossed the threshold of the entrance to Gucci Townthe avatar of Miley Cyrus soon to appear. She invites you to take a walk around the square and try out the various mini-games offered by the virtual city. Among the activities that it is possible to do, visitors can not example put together outfits for their own avatars or learn about the history of Gucci.

As part of the campaign for Flora Gorgeous Jasmine eau de parfum, they can take a selfie in front of the poster featuring the singer.

Again, this is good news for fans! The luxury house is therefore once again signing a country innovative to say the least.