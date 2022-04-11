Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus’ Parents Are Divorcing for the Third Time

Louise Thewys



Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, the parents of Miley Cyrus, have divorced after more than twenty-eight years of marriage.

It’s over between Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. After nearly thirty years of marriage, the 54-year-old actress filed for divorce in Tennessee on April 6. “Irreconcilable differences” would have ended their relationship, according to court documents obtained by “Page Six”. The producer also claimed that she had not lived with the 60-year-old musician for almost two years. Miley Cyrus’ mother has asked the court for an “equitable distribution” of their property as well as their marital debts. The actor, meanwhile, has still not spoken. Married since 1993, this is the third time the couple have divorced.

In 2010, Billy Ray Cyrus was the first to put an end to their relationship before withdrawing his request a few months later. Three years later, it was Tish’s turn to file for divorce. But the couple finally reconciled ten days later. “We both woke up and realized we loved each other and decided we wanted to stay together,” the couple said at the time in a statement to “People” magazine.

In addition to Miley Cyrus, the couple share four children, Brandi (34), Trace (33), Braison (27) and Noah (22). Billy Ray is also the father of Christopher (30), born from his previous relationship with his former partner, Kristin Luckey.

