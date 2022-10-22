Miley Cyrus brings back the ‘skunk’ hair trend
While Miley Cyrus is no stranger to divisive haircuts, she may have outdone herself by bringing back the “skunk” hair color trend.
• Read also: The 3 trendiest hybrid short haircuts of the summer
Indeed, the singer opted for an unexpected hair change: a platinum blond color with contrasting black locks.
Under her blond hair, we can see jet black streaks. With its bangs and its degraded style shagthe rocker look is complete.
The contrasting coloring reminds us of the affectionately nicknamed “skunk” trend that we saw in the 2000s.
Christina Aguilera was a fan!
If Miley is fashion-forward and the trend is coming back, this look will likely appeal to those who go for bold or surprising styles.
What do you think?
MUST SEE: How to recreate Kendall Jenner’s bun