Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Cyrus Reveals He Felt ‘Mentally Destroyed’ Before Body Transformation, Shares Before and After Photo

Confident in his skin! Trace Cyrus not only shared a dramatic before and after photo of his recent body transformation, he got candid about his mental health issues and how they affected his physical health.

The Metro Station singer, 33, took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 17, to show off his weight loss via two side-by-side images of his heavily tattooed midsection.

“The photo on the left shows what I looked like at the end of last year. I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health. The photo on the right is me now,” Miley Cyrus‘ brother captioned the split image. “Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F–k motivation. Stay dedicated!

Trace has been keeping fans up to date with her workout routine throughout the past year, posting plenty of gym selfies alongside motivational messages.

“Back fully focused on the gym. I’m really going to step it up over the next few months », the singer of « Shake It » subtitle a shirtless Instagram boomerang of himself on May 19. He followed up the post the following day with an inspiring message to his supporters. “Don’t let the weekend kill your goals,” Trace wrote. ” Stay focused .”

In June, the musician explained that despite the summer heat, he was always ready to achieve his goals. “I’ve done a lot more cardio and I’m really starting to enjoy it “, he captioned social media postingwhich presented him without a shirt.

Similar to her sisters Miley and NoahTrace’s ever-changing looks are also no stranger to changing her image, shave your head in July.

“I woke up yesterday and had the random urge to shave my head It probably won’t be permanent, but it’s great for the summer! he wrote alongside the social media selfie of his new ‘do. ” What do you think!?? ”

2022 looks like a big year for Trace, who is also finishing a new album. The artist, who released his solo EP, Killing the Pain, in 2021, seems to be focusing on himself after years of love woes. The Kentucky native broke off his engagement to ex-fiancée TAylor Lauren Sanders in 2020, and called it with his ex-fiancée Brenda Song eight years ago. In 2018, six years after their split, Trace released a single about her relationship with the The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 34, simply titled “Brenda.”

