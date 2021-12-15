Miley Cyrus changes her hair look and proposes Skunk Hair

In the past Miley Cyrus he had already experienced the charm of Skunk Hair but, with the end of 2021, the rock star wanted to leave an indelible mark by setting the trend again with a new cut and hair color. Having filed forever the long romantic blonde locks shown in Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus has launched the two-tone hair trend again. In this case, the singer kept a platinum blonde and enriched it with total black streaks in perfect contrast between light and dark. Not long ago, Dua Lipa also walked the red carpet showing off her very personal interpretation of Skunk Hair, a hair trend that has been able to leave its mark in the 90s. The credit, in part, also goes to popular culture figures such as Christina Aguilera, Geri Halliwell and Gwen Stefani.

The timeless charm of Skunk Hair also chosen by Miley Cyrus

And what about Cruella De Mon, who has been able to make Skunk Hair a distinctive trait? The villain de 101 Dalmatians this year she also got a new live action and to interpret it was Emma Stone. Cruella’s two-tone hair emphasizes her crackling personality and Miley Cyrus also wanted to highlight her by reviving her bob cut. The singer will conduct the Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the New Year’s event conducted in tandem with Pete Davidson. And, to greet 2021 and welcome the new year, the singer seems to have already decided what her hair look will be from vibes rock.

It is also true that Miley Cyrus particularly loves to play with her look and constantly change, starting right from the hair. Currently, in addition to the Skunk Hair, the singer left aside the ’70s mullet to approach a comfortable one bob cut complete with fringe, reflecting the Fall / Winter 2021 trends.

Even before anticipating it via social media, the rock star appeared on TV to present her New Year’s show. Guest to The Tonight Show, Miley wore a total black jumpsuit by Saint Laurent with a white jacket covered in feathers with a vintage touch and elegant pumps. But her hair immediately caught the eye. A short bob with platinum blonde bangs with black streaks scattered here and there. A super glamorous idea to end the year with.

