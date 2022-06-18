Miley Cyrus communicates in a funny way with her godmother Dolly Parton

For Miley Cyrus, communicating with her godmother Dolly Parton is not easy. Indeed, the 76-year-old country star has never acclimatized to smartphones and still uses the fax! A shame when you know that the two singers have just shot together in an advertisement for the American telecommunications company T-Mobile.

“It was amazing because she was doing this for phones, but every time I communicate with Dolly, it’s always by fax. She is rarely on the phone, ”explained the interpreter of Wrecking-Ball on the set of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

A high-tech godmother

“We use the phone, but she does a fax, then someone scans the fax, they put it in a text message, and it’s sent to me. It’s still signed, ”continued Miley Cyrus.

But the funniest thing about all of this is that Dolly Parton doesn’t feel like she’s tech-savvy at all, quite the contrary! “She also gave me a demo once where she talked about being super high-tech, but it was all done on tape, which she then records on a flip phone, which someone then puts on the iPhone. , and then sent to me,” she continued.

Well, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton might save time by communicating by carrier pigeon!