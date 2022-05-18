Miley Cyrus communicates with Dolly Parton via fax

Miley Cyrus has detailed the complicated process she follows to communicate with her godmother Dolly Parton.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday (16 May 22), the host mentioned the commercial for US telecommunications company T-Mobile in which the popstar starred alongside the country star this year. However, the Wrecking Ball singer pointed out that the concept of the spot was rather ironic, as the 76-year-old singer rarely uses her phone.

“It was amazing because she was doing this for phones, but every time I coordinate and communicate with Dolly, it’s always by fax. She’s rarely on the phone, she explained. We use the phone, but she does a fax, then someone scans the fax, then they put it in a text message, then it’s sent to me. It’s still signed. She also gave me a demo one time where she talked about being super high-tech, but it was all done on tape, which she then records on a flip phone, which someone then puts on the iPhone, and then sent to me. »

During her interview, Miley Cyrus also shared that Saturday Night Live executive producer Lorne Michaels asked her to perform Dolly Parton’s song, Light of a Clear Blue Morning, at the last minute when she was invited to host the sketch show in May 2021. Although initially nervous, she received support from the country music icon. “She loves it when I introduce my fans to music in a way that stays with me. Dolly doesn’t want anyone to cut and paste. She doesn’t want anyone to sing her songs. She wants them to immerse themselves in her music, the 29-year-old star continued. I think Dolly is the most beloved person on the planet… She has huge hairstyles and big boobs and she left this big mark on the whole world that we all try to emulate, by putting on her sparkly shoes, which will never happen. »