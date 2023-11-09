‘Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation’ is the most watched movie on Netflix Spain

For cinema lover Accessing a wide catalog of movies has never been as easy as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms such as Netflix, although it does have one drawback: the variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium. , it’s already not easy finding the next production to enjoy.

1. Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)

Miley performs and presents songs from her eighth studio album, “Endless Summer Vacation”, in an unprecedented manner, in addition to the single “Flowers” and seven exclusive songs. The special also included a performance of their global hit “The Climb”. The performances included exclusive interviews as well, which were conducted at the Los Angeles home where the video clip for “Flowers” was filmed, once owned by Frank Sinatra. In this special, Miley invites you to discover her new album and the person she is today.

2. Lockdown

A romantic thriller that pits newlywed and unhappy Lena against her mother-in-law Catherine, a rich and insensitive woman. An affair leads to a love triangle, murder and a plan to eliminate Lena. But who is the real victim and who can Lena trust?

3. Thief

Carol and Alex are friends, beautiful, tireless… and expert thieves. Tired of their lives as fugitives, they recruit feisty Sam to help them with one last heist, one that is very different from all the previous heists. Little do they know that nothing is going to go according to plan.

4. Brooklyn Sevillanas

Ana is a young woman from Seville who is fed up with her family and the struggling neighborhood in which they live. Everything will get worse when her mother, to avoid eviction, decides to deceive an agency into welcoming Ariel Brooklyn, an African-American student from a wealthy family, into her home in exchange for 700 euros. Despite their differences and the strange situations that arise due to betrayal, Ana and Ariel will be forced to live together under the same roof. And it is already known that friction creates love.

5. Sly

His love for cinema emerged as an escape from a difficult childhood. In this documentary, Sylvester Stallone explains how he became a Hollywood legend.

6. Nyad

At 60 and 30 after giving up long-distance swimming to pursue a prestigious career as a sports journalist, Diana Nyad (Annette Bening) becomes obsessed with achieving the feat that always eluded her: Cuba. From Florida to Florida swimming about 180 km. Known as the Everest of swimming. Determined to become the first person to swim the journey without the protection of a shark cage, Diana sets out on an exciting four-year adventure with her great friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster) and a dedicated team.

7. The business of pain

Liza dreams of a better life for herself and her daughter, so she gets a job at a bankrupt pharmacy. Liza’s business acumen advances the company and her as a professional, not knowing that she will soon be in the middle of a criminal conspiracy.

8. Stepping, dancing

Tyler Gage (Channing Tatum) has grown up and lived his entire life in the most dangerous neighborhoods of Baltimore City and knows it’s unlikely he’ll ever get out. One day, after a run-in with the law, Tyler is sentenced to community service at the Maryland School of the Arts. There he meets Nora (Jenna Dewan), an attractive dancer who is looking for someone to take the place of her partner, who is accidentally furloughed before the school’s most important senior exhibition.

9. Umma

Amanda and her daughter live a quiet life on an American farm, but when her long-lost mother’s remains arrive from Korea, Amanda begins to fear becoming her own mother.

10. Exorcist

Regan is a twelve-year-old girl who is a victim of paranormal phenomena such as levitation or manifestations of supernatural power. Her frightened mother, after seeing her daughter undergo several medical tests that yield no results, goes to a priest for psychiatric study. He is convinced that the evil is not physical but spiritual, that is, the girl is a victim of demonic possession. So, he decides to exorcize the ghost with the help of another priest.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes, seasons or installments, likewise, they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

