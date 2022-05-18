Miley Cyrus falls in love in this gold lace dress with which she reveals her long legs

United States.- Miley Cyrus garnered rave reviews for her portrayal of Roxie Hart in Chicago. Besides, Pamela Anderson received another great review from Miley and Tish Cyruswhom he joined in a Broadway production.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

The singer looked wonderful in a gold lace and leopard print dress. She and her mother took a photo with Pamela after her performance. The actress also looked fabulous in a black dress.

The three of them looked great standing up, revealing their pretty figures. Pam paired her dress with black open heels and her loose curls.

The post Cyrus uploaded was captioned “What happened to the class?”, which was a line from the musical. She also put: “Pamela Anderson as Roxie in Chicago is fabulous! Go see her shine while you can.

Your post was commented on by Vanessa Hudgenswho put: “Icon. You’re too cute, I can’t. I miss you.”

Miley’s dress was a mix of bodice and skirt, with gold lace on top and leopard print fabric on the bottom. Her garment showed her pretty legs. She also wore open heels. As for her hair, it was loose and straight. About her accessories, she wore golden earrings and orange sunglasses. It should be noted that her look was complemented with a mini black quilted Chanel bag.