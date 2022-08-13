Miley Cyrus Had a Panic Attack During a Concert, So She Talked About It With the Audience

Miley Cyrus has been performing pretty much forever, but recently had a panic attack onstage. So she spoke about it to the public.

Miley, 28, reportedly took a long break between songs at SummerFest in Milwaukee on September 18 and told her drummer and musical director that she thought she was having a panic attack.

Getty Images



Then she turned to the audience and explained what she was going through. “Like everyone else, for the past year and a half, I have been locked up and isolated and it is very amazing to be back in a place that felt like second nature,” she shared. “Being on stage used to make me feel like I was at home, and that’s not the case anymore because of the time I spent at home locked up. »

Miley ended on this note: “The pandemic was surprising and terrifying and coming out of it is slightly terrifying. So I just wanted to be honest with how I feel. »

The video of the moment took to Twitter, with many cheering Miley on for being so forthright. “I value honesty. Shine on the superstar! ” a wrote. “No matter how many difficulties in life come your way, you fight to overcome them. It’s the climb.” another one said.

Miley posted photos from the concert on social media, but didn’t mention the panic attack.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), panic attacks can be a symptom of panic disorder, a condition that causes anxiety and is considered an anxiety disorder. People with panic disorder have sudden, repeated attacks of fear called panic attacks that last several minutes or longer, Health Previously reported.

Panic attacks can happen at any time and can cause a strong physical reaction that can feel like a heart attack. Signs of panic disorder include:

Sudden and repeated panic attacks of overwhelming anxiety and fear

A feeling of being out of control, or a fear of death or impending doom

Physical symptoms like fast heartbeat, sweating, chills, shaking, breathing problems, weakness or dizziness, tingling or numb hands, chest pain, stomach pain, and nausea

Intense worry about when the next panic attack will occur

A fear or avoidance of places where panic attacks have happened in the past

Although panic disorder is scary, it is usually treated with psychotherapy, medication, or both. With psychotherapy, a patient learns different ways of thinking, behaving, and responding to the feelings that arise during a panic attack and ultimately learns to reduce the fear and anxiety that surrounds it.

Miley has always been candid about her mental health. On Variety The big ticket podcast in June 2020, she said she got sober after having surgery on her vocal cords — and that was partly inspired by her family history of mental health. ” I was sober sober for the past six months,” she said. “At first it was just about this voice surgery. … But I had thought a lot about my mother. My mother was adopted and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the feelings of abandonment and the desire to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. »

Miley also said she looked a lot at her family history “which has a lot of addiction and mental health issues.”

“So just walk by and ask, ‘Why am I the way I am? ‘” she said. “By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think the therapy is great. »