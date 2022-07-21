Miley Cyrus had her hair groped and held by a fan who tried to force-kiss her in the crowd

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus is known for her distinctive raspy voice. His songs often incorporate elements of various styles and genres such as pop, country pop, hip hop, experimental and rock. She received several awards and accolades.

Miley songs like “Plastic Hearts”, “Wrecking Ball”, “See You Again”, ” 7Things“, “The Climb” and many others are famous. His songs are often on the US Billboard 200. Apart from that, she is also an actress. Films like Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009) and The Last Song are to his credit.

Needless to say Miley Cyrus also enjoys massive support from his fans. In 2019, the singer was forcibly groped and kissed by a stranger as she walked to her car with then-husband Liam Hemsworth. The alleged incident happened in Barcelona, ​​where she was performing at the Primavera Sound festival.

The incident was also captured on a video that went viral on the internet. In the video, she can be seen walking through a sea of ​​fans and paparazzi in Barcelona. A fan attacked her and kissed her on the cheeks. Miley managed to turn her head in time and the fan only hit her head. Instantly, Liam put his arm around her to protect her. Security pushed the fan away.

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 —Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

Netizens on Twitter were furious at the forceful behavior and couldn’t hold back from slamming the fan’s door. Some even claimed that Miley Cyrus should press charges against him and that it was “not right”.

Miley and Liam Hemsworth got married in 2018 after dating for a while. However, their marriage did not last long. They divorced in 2020.