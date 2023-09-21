Miley Cyrus heats up the network by showing off her slimmer look

Miley CyrusThe internationally renowned artist is going through a brilliant moment in her career, a phase that does not go unnoticed by her wide group of followers who follow her with devotion. His every move, be it releasing a new song or sharing pictures on his profile Social NetworksIt generates an immediate and passionate response from their enthusiastic fans.

Recently, the versatile American singer, model and actress got the virtual world abuzz by sharing a series of photos on her official Instagram account. Instagram, In these snapshots, Miley Cyrus She dazzles in a beautiful black dress that highlights her undeniable beauty and slim figure. However, this is not the only cause for celebration for the star, as his latest musical production is garnering success and praise from both critics and the general public.

Publication in question, created by Miley Cyrus, has surprisingly managed to cross the million reaction mark, including “likes” and appreciation messages from its most loyal followers. It is clear that the popularity that the American singer enjoys in the virtual sphere is extraordinary.

the title of the song is “flower” Released earlier this year, it has become a true musical phenomenon around the world. This emotional composition, which excellently addresses the subject of heartbreak, has recorded a record number of plays on the Spotify platform, significantly surpassing the previous success achieved. Shakira Near Weird,

“I can buy flowers,” the description Miley Cyrus added read.

Through their stories on the Camarita social network, Miley Cyrus Never stops showcasing the achievements made with this catchy song. “flower” Has managed to take first place on the charts in many countries, which has established itself as a true triumph for the talented artist. It seems that the career of this actress and artist has no limits, as every day she surpasses herself and continues to surprise her followers with new achievements.