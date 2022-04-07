Miley Cyrus: her ex Cody Simpson reveals why he left her

Miley Cyrus’ ex, Cody Simpson, has opened up about why he decided to leave her.

The American singer and the Australian athlete broke up in August 2020 after a year-long romance and Cody explained that he wanted to resume his swimming career in order to compete in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Cody, who is also a singer, confessed to writing a track about his former romantic relationships.

He explained, “I wrote a song after going through several romantic relationships. I was also returning to my career as a professional swimmer, which requires me to make compromises and sacrifices in order to be able to do it seriously. Not everyone can understand that and that’s why I ended my two previous relationships. »

He added: “The first with Miley, I was starting to train again towards the end of our relationship and I had to return to Australia to work seriously. This is a chapter that is already over for me. »

The 25-year-old sportsman started in the pools at a very young age before dropping everything to get into music at the age of 12.

However in 2019, he decided to return to swimming after seeing a race in a hotel.