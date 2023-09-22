Miley Cyrus is about to break one of Adele’s Billboard records

Getty Images for Gucci

Miley Cyrus’ hit single “Flowers”, released six months ago, is still a hit for many Board The chart, which includes one of three pop radio-focused lists. In just a few days, the singer is set to achieve another significant milestone, further cementing the enduring popularity of his chart-topping anthem.

Board Cyrus’ “Flowers” is reportedly set to maintain its position at the top of the Adult Contemporary chart next week. The weekly ranking displays the most played songs on radio stations for adult contemporary audiences, similar to pop music originally geared for older listeners. The chart will be refreshed on Tuesday, September 26, and when it does, Cyrus will stand alone in her accomplishment.

When “Flowers” would reach No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart for the twenty-fifth consecutive week in a few days, Cyrus Board History once again. The upcoming milestone will make her the woman with the longest reign on the chart, surpassing Adele, who previously held the record.

Currently, Cyrus is enjoying her twenty-fourth consecutive week at the top of the chart, which puts her on par with British superstars. Adele’s hit single “Easy on Me” dominated the Adult Contemporary chart for a remarkable 24 weeks during its heyday a few years earlier, setting a new record at the time.

Once Cyrus breaks up with Adele, she’ll reign supreme among the ladies, but not when all artists are taken into account. The record for most weeks spent at number 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart is held by Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You”, which remained at the top spot for an impressive 36 weeks. Interestingly, it was Cardi B’s remix that took the song to No. 1 on multiple charts, but it is the only version that performed best on the Adult Contemporary list, so the rapper is not included in this part of history. Is.

In between Cyrus and Maroon 5’s record-setting hits are two other chart-topping singles: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”, which ruled the Adult Contemporary chart for 35 weeks, and Uncle Kracker and Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away”. , which retained it. Number 1 position for 28 weeks. Whether Cyrus can maintain her position and reach the 30-week milestone remains uncertain, though it’s certainly not out of the question.

