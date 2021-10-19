MIley Cyrus: “Megan Fox is also my girlfriend” and explains why

Miley Cyrus recently responded to a Machine Gun Kelly tweet related to the GQ interview released by the singer and Megan Fox last week.

Miley Cyrus recently stated that “Megan Fox she is also his girlfriend“, after sharing a series of photos with the caption”I am weed“, that is to say “i am marijuana“, in reference to a viral video in which the actress and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, described their first meeting.

This Monday, the Bangerz singer tweeted to Kelly in which she joked that she and Fox’s boyfriend might “actually be the same person“after making fun of the viral interview of the singer of”Papercuts“.

Loading... Advertisements Crisis in Six Scenes: A close-up of Miley Cyrus in the series

“We could actually be the same person. We have never been seen in the same place at the same time? “Cyrus, 28, tweeted.”And yes, that also means Megan Fox is my fiancée. ”

Miley’s tweet came after Kelly shared her photos adding the caption: “See, I’m not the only one“after Cyrus published a series of marijuana-themed images referencing the couple’s viral interview released by GQ on October 13th.