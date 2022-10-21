Miley Cyrus on bad terms with her father? The star was very affected by the divorce of his parents

James Corden has insisted he did ‘nothing wrong’ after being banned from a restaurant for his ‘abusive’ behaviour.

Earlier this week, Keith McNally slammed the ‘Late Late Show’ presenter for his behavior at his New York restaurant Balthazar, but overturned his ban hours later after revealing the ‘Cats’ actor was “profusely apologized”.

And now James has addressed the incident, calling the drama “stupid” and insisting he had no reason to hide.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, he said: “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I cancel this [interview] ? I was there. I understood.

“I feel so zen about this whole thing. Because I think it’s so stupid.

“I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”

During the interview, which took place at another New York restaurant, another customer sent her eggs back, and James used the situation to point out how “senseless” his own public humiliation had been.

He said: “Can you imagine now, if we just swore at her on Twitter? Would that be fair?

“That’s what I mean. This is insane.”

And James insisted that hardly anyone cared about the argument.

He said: “I haven’t really read anything. It’s weird. I think I’ll probably have to talk about it on Monday’s show.

“‘My feeling, often, is never to explain, never to complain. But I’m probably going to have to talk about it. It’s so silly to talk about it.

“Shouldn’t we all be a little more adult about this?

“I promise you, ask this restaurant. They don’t know about it. Maybe 15% of people.

“I came here, I walked around New York, and not a single person approached me. There are two worlds here.”

Keith previously called the 44-year-old star a “tiny moron of a man” and said he was the “most abusive customer ever” after he found a hair in his food in June.

Keith added that earlier this month ‘bad guy’ James slammed the staff after his wife Julia’s eggs weren’t cooked to his liking during brunch.

But the 71-year-old restaurateur then revealed his famous client had apologized.

He posted: “James Corden just called me and apologized profusely. Having f***** more myself than most people, I’m a firm believer in second chances.

“So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I will immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar.

“No, of course not. But… someone magnanimous enough to apologize to a slacker like me (and my team) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anything. Especially of Balthazar.”