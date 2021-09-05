Miley Cyrus on Billie Eilish: “I love her, I would like to work with her”

Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish together. The dream of many fans may not remain so. To tickle the imagination was a statement from the teen star born of Hannah Montana and then become a world pop icon: «I love Billie Eilish, she’s the hottest. I love her, her message. I would love to work with you ». Who knows that a collaboration will not be born from here: already during the pandemic Miley Cyrus had sung “My future”, a song by Billie Eilish, in preparation for her new album Plastic Heart. Eilish instead in July will see the new album “Happier than ever” released. No surprises on this album, maybe the next one …

Also because, fans note, unlike Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus is not new to featuring of this type. In the past he has already collaborated with other artists such as Stevie Nicks, Mark Ronson and the Flaming Lips.