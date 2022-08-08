Miley Cyrus on what Dolly Parton taught her about pushing boundaries

Miley Cyrus has never been shy about speaking out about her love for Dolly Parton. She’s paid tribute to the country legend countless times throughout her career. She also learned a lot from the “Jolene” singer about how to navigate a career in the entertainment industry. But Cyrus and Parton’s bond extends far beyond a professional relationship. The couple consider themselves a family.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus worked with her godmother on ‘Hannah Montana’

fans of Hannah Montana will recall Parton portraying herself on the hit Disney Channel show. She was godmother to Cyrus’ character, Miley Stewart. However, the 9 to 5 star is also Cryus’ godmother in real life. The plastic hearts The artist calls Parton her “Aunt Dolly” and thinks the world of her. In fact, it was Cyrus who campaigned for Parton to be on Hannah Montana to start.

‘Like a Prayer’ singer says Dolly Parton pushed the boundaries of country music

Although Parton has always been a champion of Cyrus’ ability to navigate his career, the Disney alum took note of what Parton did successfully. In an interview with NPR, Cyrus highlighted Parton’s ability to push the country music genre forward. She revealed that Parton infused sexiness into the genre through her appearance and the subjects of her music.

“I think she – the best thing she does is she’s not afraid to laugh at herself,” Cyrus explained. “You know, you take what matters seriously. But Dolly – part of her entertainment is by – in a way, she pushed the boundaries of country music by looking like she does and saying the things she says and being sexual in that way. I mean, nobody’s been able to make country music sexual, you know, more than Dolly.

Cyrus reveals what Parton taught him about pushing boundaries

Cyrus fans will notice that she’s not afraid to push the boundaries herself. Over the years, she has received a lot of criticism for some of her professional decisions. However, the “See You Again” singer never really seems concerned about the backlash of her choices. It seems she learned from Parton the key to pushing boundaries artistically.

“But she would say, well, that’s not why I’m doing it,” Cryus continued of Parton pushing the boundaries. “That’s not why I wear my hair like that. That’s not why my boobs are so big. I mean, she does it because she likes it. And I think that’s what she should do. If you want to be like that, to push the boundaries, you have to love that – and remember that, you know, you want to make music for the people who love your music for what – for your honesty and your fans. And, if not, have fun and make the music you love.

Clearly, Cyrus learned a lot of professional and personal lessons from his Aunt Dolly. It will be interesting to see what other lessons she learns from Parton in the future.

