Miley Cyrus on what Dolly Parton taught her about pushing boundaries

Miley Cyrus has never been shy about speaking out about her love for Dolly Parton. She’s paid tribute to the country legend countless times throughout her career. She also learned a lot from the “Jolene” singer about how to navigate a career in the entertainment industry. But Cyrus and Parton’s bond extends far beyond a professional relationship. The couple consider themselves a family.

Miley Cyrus worked with her godmother on ‘Hannah Montana’

fans of Hannah Montana will recall Parton portraying herself on the hit Disney Channel show. She was godmother to Cyrus’ character, Miley Stewart. However, the 9 to 5 star is also Cryus’ godmother in real life. The plastic hearts The artist calls Parton her “Aunt Dolly” and thinks the world of her. In fact, it was Cyrus who campaigned for Parton to be on Hannah Montana to start.

