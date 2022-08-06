Miley Cyrus once covered The Beatles’ ‘A Day in the Life’ with a psychedelic rock band

Miley Cyrus has previously covered The Beatles’ “A Day in the Life” with two other artists, including a psychedelic rock band. The band’s lead singer discussed Cyrus’ musical knowledge. Additionally, he criticized listeners who compared Cyrus to Britney Spears.

The ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ | Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus covered The Beatles’ “A Day in the Life” in 1 take

The Flaming Lips are a neo-psychedelic band. They covered all the Beatles sergeant. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band for their album With a little help from my friends. They collaborated with Cyrus and artist New Fumes for their cover of “A Day in the Life”.

During a 2014 interview with The Stranger, Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips discussed Cyrus’ contribution to “A Day in the Life.” “Steven Drozd and I put this part of the track together,” he said. “I think she did it in one take. She’s so brave and she’s fun and she’s bada**. She just knows how to sing, period.

What The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne Thinks Of Miley Cyrus’ Musical Knowledge

Coyne pitted Cyrus against Britney Spears. “Anyone who thinks she’s in the Britney Spears category is out,” he said. “Miley can the f****** sing her an a** off. I don’t know Britney, but I know she’s a little more challenged about what she can do.

In a 2014 interview with Nylon, Coyne discussed Cyrus’ knowledge of music. “I knew she knew everything there was to know about cool music,” Coyne said. “There is almost nothing you can mention that she [doesn’t know]. That’s why she and I love each other so much. We are in the same spirit.

“Her mind is open to all these old things that she wants to know, and my mind is open in the exact same way to all these new things that I want to know,” Coyne added. “We meet almost exactly in the middle because of this openness to each other. »

How The Beatles’ ‘A Day in the Life’ and Cover Played on the Charts in the US

The Beatles never released “A Day in the Life” as a single, so it didn’t hit the Billboard Hot 100. On the other hand, sergeant. Pepper became a massive chart success. It topped the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks, remaining on the chart for a total of 233 weeks. sergeant. Pepper was the Beatles’ most popular studio album in the United States outside of Abbey Road.

Cyrus’ “A Day in the Life” also failed to reach the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s parent album, With a little help from my friends, was a bit more popular. It peaked at number 58 on the Billboard 200 for a single week.

Cyrus’ “A Day in the Life” wasn’t a hit, but it shows she had synergy with The Flaming Lips.

