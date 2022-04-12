Miley Cyrus’ parents divorce… Léna Situations is happy thanks to Seb la Frite…

April 12, 2022

Kylie Jenner still hasn’t found the name of her second child

Kylie Jenner recently revealed her second child won’t be named Wolf after all. And as she told Entertainment Tonight, neither she nor Travis Scott have decided yet, while the baby will soon be three months old!

“Wolf was never on our list. It’s just a proposal from Khloe. I like that name, but it’s not him. We have several options, but we haven’t decided anything officially yet. Before I definitely choose, I want to be sure,” she explained.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child in February.

Miley Cyrus’ parents divorce

Miley Cyrus’ parents are separating. Tish Cyrus has indeed filed for divorce from Billy Ray, as revealed by TMZ. After thirty years of marriage, the mother of Miley, Noah, Trace, Brandi and Braison, asked to end their union because of “irreconcilable differences”, reveals the publication.

This is the third time the couple have filed for divorce. Billy Ray Cyrus asked for it in 2010, then his wife did the same in 2013.

The couple have not been seen publicly since 2020.