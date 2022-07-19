Miley Cyrus releases live album with two unreleased songs

Even though she tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend, nothing stopped Miley Cyrus from releasing her debut album live in career! Entitled Warning: Miley Livethis disc has 20 songs, including two new ones respectively called You and Attention.

Most of the tracks on the album Warning: Miley Live were recorded during the American star’s concert at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as part of the Super Bowl LVI weekend, last February.

Miley Cyrus presents on this disc some of her greatest hits in versions live (Party in the USA, Edge of Midnightetc.), in addition to covering songs she loves, including Like a Prayer of Madonna, heart of glass by Blondie, Jolene by Dolly Parton and Nothing Compares 2 U by Sinéad O’Connor in a mashup including his own hit Wrecking-Ball!

” This album was designed BY fans FOR fans! I asked my audience which songs they would like to see me perform on my upcoming shows and here is the list YOU created! I only did a few concerts this year and I wanted as many fans as possible to experience Miley Cyrus live! “, declared Miley Cyrus on social networks, while thanking her fans for their support and loyalty over the past 16 years.

The 29-year-old singer premiered her new song You during the special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party broadcast on New Year’s Eve on the American network NBC.

Miley Cyrus has also hinted in recent months that her eighth studio album would have disco sounds. This will follow Plastic Heartsa resolutely rock album released in November 2020 and including the hit Midnight Sky.