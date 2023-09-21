Miley Cyrus shows us the best way to wear a button-down shirt

Miley Cyrus To promote her upcoming song ‘Used to Be Young’, she has shared new black and white pictures, in which she is seen sitting on a chair in baggy jeans. white shirt, Instead of tying it all the way or only with the bottom buttons for effect peekabooThe singer made an unexpected turn collar button onlyLeave the rest on either side of her hips open piercing With clear vision in the navel.

The artist wore sunglasses, a belt and black shoes with his shirt hair loose and scattered, Plus, she opted for natural makeup manicure white.

Glasses take your look to another level! Instagram: @mileycyrus

We needed a new way to move button shirt during autumn, and star miley cyrus She was ready to give us the perfect solution to our dilemma. It may be a little daring, but cut large size And the extra fabric helps reduce the chances of attracting the attention of everyone who comes your way.

This piece looks stylish with loose jeans, but can also look great with a tight skirt or sheath dress. The styling possibilities are endless with this versatile piece, so maybe it’s time to visit a favorite store or borrow a coat from your dad.

We’ve seen some changes in Cyrus over the past year, coinciding with her album.endless summer holidays,, This also includes a change in their hair. From bright blonde to darker blonde and inspiration for her beautiful style vintageWhich includes several designer pieces, like the YSL she wore Video for ‘Fool’, In other promotional photos for ‘Used to Be Young’, the star wore an aqua green latex bikini with stockings.

Are we seeing a new era for Miley or is she simply giving us extraordinary style advice? In any case, we love it!

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamore.com, adapted by Paola Sanchez.