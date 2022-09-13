Miley Cyrus sued by paparazzo for posting one of her photos

Miley Cyrus is being sued by photographer Robert Barbera.

According to court documents obtained by Billboard, the paparazzo has filed a lawsuit against the 29-year-old singer for posting a photo he took of her on social media without her permission or mentioning her name. On the photo in question, which would have been taken in 2020, we discover her waving to spectators when leaving a building.

Music Times reports that the law assigns copyright in a photo to the person who took it. The subject of the photo does not automatically receive usage rights, even if it was taken without that subject’s permission.

In addition to claiming that the image was used without notice or permission, the documents state that the photographer can no longer profit from the photo through a license. Filing his lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles, Robert Barbera sought damages for the infringement, which total $150,000 per infringed work.

He previously sued Dua Lipa for a similar violation this year, as well as Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber in the past.