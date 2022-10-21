Miley Cyrus sued for posting photo of herself

Klhoe Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Lebron James and Dua Lipa are, among others, celebrities who have been sued for posting photos of themselves on social networks.

It was Miley Cyrus’ turn to face justice because of a photo of her that she had put on her Insta account. The photographer, Robert Barbera, did not hesitate to claim his rights.

Some may wonder how this is possible since it is the image of the artist who is in the photo. But according to the laws of the country, the photographer has every right to carry out this action against these stars since they did it without his approval.

On September 9, Barbera filed a complaint in which he states that the artist reposted a photo he took in 2020 without any license or written permission from him. It was “of a snap of Miley waving to onlookers as she exited a building“, reports Billboard.

Barbera makes it clear in his claims that the California star had a very large following on IG which is estimated at at least 169 million subscribers when she posted this photo in February 2020. He thinks he could earn a lot from it money and that Miley deprived him of it by posting this image without asking his permission. He even believes that it could damage or even destroy his career.

This photographer is known for this kind of business. He has already sued Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande for the same reason. But these cases were resolved confidentially. Earlier this summer, he also filed a similar case against Dua Lipa which is still ongoing.

In these cases, it appears that there is no specific penalty provided by law for damages. But as for the right to copyright, the plaintiff has the right to claim at least an amount of 150,000 dollars per photo.

Myd ST CIMA