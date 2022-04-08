Miley Cyrus tested positive for Covid-19

Louise Thewys



This Friday, on her social networks, Miley Cyrus revealed to be positive for Covid-19.

After Daniel Craig, it’s Miley Cyrus’ turn. The 29-year-old singer tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, days before the Grammy Awards ceremony. Despite everything, she wanted to reassure her fans about her state of health, revealing to feel “good”. It was on his Twitter account that the former wife of Liam Hemsworth revealed the bad news. “Traveling around the world, playing for 100,000 people a night and meeting hundreds of fans a day, the chances of catching Covid were pretty high. I have the Covid, but it was worth it,” she said.

Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it. —Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022

In another tweet, the songwriter also revealed her disappointment at not being able to take part in the concert for Janie’s Fund. A charity, founded by Steven Tyler, who “means a lot” to her. A day before, Miley Cyrus released her first live album “Warning: Miley Live,” which includes her new tracks “Warning” and “You.” But also old big hits such as, “We Can’t Stop”, “Wrecking Ball”, or “Where Is My Mind”. On social networks, the actress had shared her enthusiasm stressing that the album was made “by the fans and for the fans”.

Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time! —Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022

