Miley Cyrus’ ‘Used To Be Young’ Is Already A Reality And Will Be Released On August 25th

Miley Cyrus He’s back (if he’s been anywhere in the last few months). And for his return, he brings a new song with him. As we told you a few days ago in LOS40, the American soloist has already set a release date for his next single: Used To Be Young.

Announcing the premiere of this theme, which we can hear next 25 august, comes up with a stunning cover in which the American once again leaves us speechless. This black and white photo of Miley that reminds us of her youth and also of her maturity is a delight.

But it’s also what the interpreter has confirmed that Used to Be Young will launch new interpretations of the endless summer vacation within itself. backyard session,

“August 25. Used to be young. Continuing in celebration of the release of my new single Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions). August 24 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC. This time with a retrospective interview about my first 30 years Sharing stories in life in honor of U2BY. This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love you for loving every version of me. Always, Miley” Miley Cyrus wrote in the teaser of her new phase. Backyard Sessions.

The American launched a new campaign a few years ago which has also been seen on the streets of some of the major cities of the world. In them, several posters of the singer appear with the same motto, but also the lyrics of her other world hits. (The Climb, Wrecking Ball, Flowers, Party in the USA…), “I came like a useless ball” one of two “I can buy myself flowers”among others.

The topic Miley talked about when interviewed for the cover of Vogue magazine in May refers to her growth and loss of youth which has changed her way of being, her voice… In short, a Maturation that has only served to make the interpreter even better.

“I know I was crazy. I know I was fun. You say I was wild. I say I was young.” Be wild. I say I was young”) appears to be part of the song’s lyrics.