Miley Cyrus’ vacations in Mexico, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ family outing: celebrities in one click

Miley Cyrus continues to enjoy her romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she traveled with her partner, Maxx Morando. There, they took advantage of the facilities of the luxurious hotel where they stayed during her stay (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Shopping day. Nicky Hilton toured the most exclusive stores in Manhattan and made different purchases. He wore black pants and a shirt that he matched with his shoes and bag, and he wrapped up in a brown faux lambskin coat.

luxury event. Olivia Palermo attended the parade of an exclusive brand at Paris Fashion Week, where she traveled specifically for it. She wore a checkered outfit and a black shirt with a pink collar.

Claudia Alende was photographed leaving the exclusive New York hotel where she stayed to attend the avant-garde premiere of the movie “Batman” at Lincoln Center. She wore an embroidered dress with transparencies and violet flowers and black sandals

Family outing. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoyed a day outdoors and went for a walk with their children around the neighborhood where they live in Manhattan, New York

Spa day. Lucy Hale visited a beauty salon in West Hollywood. She wore a black V-neck dress and white leather boots. In addition, she brought sunglasses, a book and a handbag from an exclusive brand.

Emily Ratajkowski went for a walk through the streets of New York and took her baby Sylvester in the stroller. To do this, she wore a casual look: jeans, a white shirt and an oversized black leather jacket.

Gigi Hadid went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Paris, where she traveled to attend Fashion Week and took the opportunity to rest for a few days. She did not go unnoticed with her look: she wore a yellow print set with black flowers

Victoria Beckham attended a fashion show and set a trend with her look: David Beckham’s wife wore mustard-colored pants, a violet satin shirt, an embroidered bag and a checkered jacket that she carried on her shoulders

Dua Lipa was photographed leaving the hotel where she is staying in New York on her way to Madison Square Garden. She wore wide pants and a multicolored shirt that she combined between pink, red, purple and yellow. In addition, she carried a blue and green bag (Photos: The Grosby Group)

