Miley Cyrus’ ‘Viral’ Like a Prayer’ cover proves it’s the best time to be a fan

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

If, like me, you spend a few hours a day browsing TikTok, you may have come across a video of Miley Cyrus, in concert, with a cover of “Like a Prayer” by Madonna. If you haven’t already, I’m sorry that your FYP really needs to be improved.

For weeks I replayed these TikToks over and over again because like all Cyrus covers, it was a big bang. Didn’t realize the full version of the cover has been streaming since April 1, 2022. Yes, our Miley has released her first live concert album – along with some tracks. new song — and I’ve been missing it for almost the WHOLE month! Don’t worry, it’s settled because I spent the weekend playing his cover of “Like a Prayer” over and over.

But, I have to say, glam rocker Miley is definitely my favorite Miley era. And like someone who watched Hannah Montana Growing up, I went through all the ages. What can I say, I’m a bloodsucker for someone to infiltrate theirs.

If you’ve always followed Cyrus, his music and his transformations, you probably feel the same way I do: now is the best time to be a Miley Cyrus fan. It’s correct particularly if you’ve followed her journey from Disney star to provocative pop and nostalgic rocker. It’s the right thing for her at this point in her career, so rewarding for this evolution and what it means to be a fan along the way.

So how did we get here? Allow a famous Cyrus historian (me) to break it down for you.

I like to think of Miley’s transformation into a rock goddess that we started in 2012 with her Backyard Sessions. Those who once saw Cyrus as just another Disney Channel pop star soon faced the truth; Not only can she sing, but she can sing any genre.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably seen her cover her godmother Dolly Parton’s hit song “Jolene” all over the internet to unanimous praise. It was the cover that launched her reputation as the queen of cover singing — a title she and Kelly Clarkson still hold.

We’ll get to his covers in a bit, don’t worry, but first we need to talk about bangerz.

Do you remember where you were when “Wrecking Ball” and its iconic music video came out? You should, because it’s a pivotal moment in pop culture. That’s when we all realized how awesome a hammer prop can be in a music video. Oh, and it also sends a very clear message: Miley is no longer Disney’s Hannah Montana.

Reshaping one’s Disney image is always an uphill battle — yes, that’s a reference to “The Climb.” Luckily for us, however, Cyrus is one of the few people who changed their sound and image after Disney, while respecting that past. Her early songs are sorry and she knows it. For example, she still sings “The Climb”, “Party In The USA” and “See You Again” during the tour. They’re actually on the new live tour album she just released. We love a queen who embraces her past.

Like most Disney stars who ditched the PG image, Cyrus faced a lot of backlash and internet chatter (Ugh). But Cyrus is still going strong, and despite the public scrutiny of her looks and relationships, she does it in a different light — yes, another “The Climb” reference. . And now we have the chance to live in Miley’s most wonderful era.

While his Backyard Sessions proved his musical prowess, it was his starring role in 2019 in a black mirror episode – Ashley O Forever! – which tells us what hard rock artist Miley would look like. Spoiler alert: it’s everything we wanted and more. Nine Inch Nails’ electric cover of Cyrus’ “Head Like a Hole” at the end of the episode changed everything, at least for me. I needed more rocker Miley in my life – and she delivered.

This brings us to the “Heart of Glass” cover. (Told you we’d be back!) It was another Miley cover seen on the internet. Cyrus’ performance of the classic Blondie song at the 2020 iHeart Music Awards took the internet by storm. Seriously, I don’t think I’ve seen a more widely shared performance on social media since Tom Holland’s “Umbrella” aired. Lip Sync Battle. However, my favorite Miley cover is her performance on “Zombie” by The Cranberries, which she performed at Whiskey a Go Go. Honestly, if you haven’t seen this cover yet, please stop reading and go watch it. now. It changes lives.

Plus, while you revel in the Miley Cyrus cover, check out John Lennon’s cover of John Lennon’s iconic 2018 holiday song “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” you won’t regret it. or.

All these covers are the most brilliant advertisement for his rock album plastic heart, dropped November 2020. The hype was huge and, oh boy, this album did NOT disappoint. The song features Joan Jett, Stevie Nicks and Billy Idol?! Any! From top to bottom, this is one of the best albums I’ve listened to in a while. I’m still baffled that he didn’t receive a single Grammy nomination.

Miley Cyrus has gone through many musical eras in her relatively short career. Will she stay rocker forever? Will she return to more mainstream pop music? Honestly, it doesn’t matter because when you’re a Miley fan you always get the best of both worlds.