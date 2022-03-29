Miley Cyrus vs Selena Gomez: Who has the better car?

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez have been rivals for a couple of years, and compete for who has the best car. Look at the photos!

March 24, 2022 7:28 p.m.

The war between the singers began when Selena dated Miley’s ex, Nick Jonas. Since then, Miley began to bother Sel, until she became best friends with Justin Bieber. When Selena forbade Justin to speak to Miley, she also took it upon herself to turn several mutual friends against her, and even called her behind her back. ‘garbage trailer’according to some portals.

Now, both are fanatics of luxury cars and their collections are worth millions of dollars. On the one hand, Miley has a Mercedes SL500 convertible, a Porsche Cayenne, Maserati Quattroporte, McLaren MP4 12C, between many more. Clearly they are all high-end, but this time we will take one of Miley’s best cars the McLaren MP4 12C.

In this great car Miley walks through the streets of Los Angeles. The 625 hp supercar is valued at around €230,000. It has a V8 engine capable of producing 625 hp and with which it is capable of reaching 333 km/h. However, this British car is equipped with a supercharged 3.8 liter block with two turbochargers with which it produces 600 Nm between 3,000 and 7,000 rpm.

Miley Cyrus and her ex-partner out for a ride in their McLaren MP4 12C.

For its part, Selena also has a large number of cars in her garage.for example: a BMW X6, an Audi A6 and a Mercedes Maybach. In this case we will take the luxurious Audi A6. It has powers between 190 hp and 333 hp and five TDI engines ranging from 150 hp to 320 hp. Traction can be front or four wheels. This car is valued around €55,200.

an Audi A6 valued around 55,200 euros.

In comparison both are a luxury. Although they are different styles, Miley’s Mclaren supercar is much faster, instead the Audi A6 is much more familiar, the best thing about this car is the image, technology, finishes and space. For you, which one is the best?