Miley Cyrus wasn’t the one who convinced Liam Hemsworth to go vegan

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been one of pop culture’s most enduring couples for the better part of a decade. The Australian-born singer and actor first fell in love on the set of their movie The last song, embarking on an epic romance that would span multiple engagements, multiple pets, and multiple tabloid headlines. Although they are no longer together, Hemsworth and Cyrus have been a strong influence on each other throughout their long romance. Interestingly enough, when it came to experimenting with a vegan diet, it wasn’t Cyrus, an animal lover, who convinced Hemsworth to make the switch.

How long have Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth been together?

(L-R): Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend the Met Gala Celebrating Camp 2019: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. | Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met in 2009, when Cyrus was already a Disney superstar, and Hemsworth was trying to make his mark in Hollywood. The couple co-starred in the Nicholas Sparks film The last song. After sparks flew, they started dating. Cyrus and Hemsworth quickly became one of the cutest couples on the entertainment scene, frequently dating and opening up about their instant chemistry.

The couple would separate and reconcile several times over the next few years. However, in 2018, after surviving a house fire that destroyed most of their possessions, the two decided to get married. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2018, celebrating it on social media days later. Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last — and in August 2019, Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed their separation.

Why did Liam Hemsworth decide to go vegan?

Cyrus was in Hemsworth’s life for a decade, so it’s no surprise that they share some similarities. At one point, both artists followed a vegan diet. However, when Hemsworth spoke in 2016 about his vegan diet, he revealed that another famous artist had inspired him to change his lifestyle.

According to Ask Men, Hemsworth’s former co-star Woody Harrelson motivated him to go vegan. “I finished the hunger games press tour and caught the flu,” admitted Hemsworth. “Woody Harrelson told me I should try eating raw vegetables. He’s got more energy than anyone I’ve ever met, with the nicest guy in the world, so I gave it a try. Since then I feel great and have been eating this way ever since. Hemsworth shared that he particularly likes vegan smoothies, made with spinach, berries, banana, almond butter, almond milk and vegan protein.

Neither Miley Cyrus nor Liam Hemsworth currently follows a vegan diet

While Hemsworth may have enjoyed being vegan for a while, he no longer follows that lifestyle. In 2019, he ended up in the hospital with a kidney stone, an experience that changed his outlook on diet. “I was vegan for almost four years, then in February of last year I felt lethargic,” the actor told Men’s Health. “Then I had a kidney stone. It was one of the most painful weeks of my life. I was doing press for Isn’t it romantic. But I had to go to the hospital and have an operation.

Ultimately, medical professionals determined that Hemsworth’s kidney stone scare resulted from too much oxalate in his diet. Products high in oxalate include almonds, beets, spinach and potatoes. “I had to completely rethink what I was putting into my body,” admitted Hemsworth. Although he is no longer a vegan, the actor still likes to eat healthy and follows a nutrient dense diet.

Cyrus, who became vegan around the same time as Hemsworth, is no longer vegan either. “I was vegan for a really long time and had to introduce fish and omega into my life because my brain wasn’t working properly,” Cyrus told Joe Rogan in a 2020 interview. The singer admitted that She had also experienced physical pain, eventually deciding to rethink her vegan lifestyle. These days, she follows a mostly pescetarian diet.

