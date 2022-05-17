Miley Cyrus: why was she absent at the Grammy Awards?

This Sunday April 3 took place the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. This year, singer and musician Jon Batiste was honored by being nominated in 11 different categories and winning the award for Album of the Year. For her part, Olivia Rodrigo was crowned Revelation of the year, a great consecration for the interpreter of “Drivers license”. For the occasion, the stars had made the trip, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa or even Justin Bieber were present. But a key figure in the music industry was missing: Miley Cyrus. The singer had to cancel her presence at the event due to her contamination with Covid-19. Indeed, on April 1, she announced to her fans on Twitter that she had contracted the virus during her tour of Latin America: “By traveling around the world, playing for 100,000 people a night and meeting hundreds of fans by day the chances of catching Covid are quite high,” she wrote on the social network. But the interpreter of Hanna Montana still clarified that this series of concerts was worth taking this risk: “I have Covid now, but it was really worth it. »

Read also >> Child star: Miley Cyrus, the Disney rebel

Forced to cancel his visit

Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it. —Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022

The artist penned a message of apology, regretting not being able to attend Steven Tyler’s Grammy Awards viewing party. Historically, the event helps raise funds for StevenTyler’s charity, ‘Janie’s Fund’, an initiative that aims to help young girls who have survived abuse and domestic violence. The star therefore regretted not being able to participate: “Unfortunately, because of this, I miss Janie’s Fund, which sucks because it is a charity that is super important to me and my friend Steven Tyler. I feel fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steve! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time! “Miley Cyrus had already had to cancel her visit to the Asuncionico festival in Paraguay last March, after her plane was hit by lightning.