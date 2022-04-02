Miley Cyrus would have been infected with Covid 19 in Colombia

On March 21, Bogotá witnessed one of the most anticipated concerts by the Colombian public: that of Miley Cyrus. The pop music singer who has been known for several years through her character Hanna Montana, gave credit that in Colombia she has a large number of followers who, in addition to knowing her songs, follow her in terms of her costumes. .

As they showed on the day of the long-awaited concert that was presented at the Movistar Arena, Cyrus asked her coffee fans to show themselves in their best outfits before the big show would be the American.

There were a few hours where Miley sang her biggest hits in unison with her audience. However, due, perhaps to the height of the city, in full presentation Miley Cyrus stopped to say that she was not feeling well, because apparently she was short of breath and she wanted to vomit.

Even so, the show continued after the attendees understood the situation and for most it was an important night full of many sensations after seeing their favorite artist.

I’ve known you all longer than almost any friend I have….. you are my best friends…. We’ve grown up together and I love you…. ❤️ https://t.co/RfXdHH1dlQ — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 22, 2022

Colombia was one of the countries she visited on her tour, but she was also in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay, although she could not appear in the latter due to an inconvenience that arose during the flight that took her to Asunción, the capital. Guarani, where lightning managed to hit the artist’s plane, thus taking a tremendous scare.

On her return to her country, the United States, Miley Cyrus has confirmed through her social network Twitter, that unfortunately she has been infected with Covid-19, although her feelings are not so bad:

“Traveling around the world, playing to 100,000 people a night and meeting hundreds of fans a day, the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now, but it was definitely worth it,” Cyrus said.

Although Miley did not say where she could have been infected, her last concerts were in the southern part of Latin America, so one might think that it could be in Colombia where she contracted Covid.

While she is recovering, the singer has released a new album called ‘Attention’, which has a compilation of 20 songs that her fans have selected, Cyrus commented on Instagram.

“My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time, and I am so excited to be able to give it to them! It is an album conceived by my fans and for my fans.”

In the singer’s new work, some of her most important hits stand out, such as ‘Wrecking ball’, ‘Party in the USA’ and The Climb’, among others. The entire album has the songs recorded in live sessions, except for the homonymous theme to the album ‘ATTENTION’.

The followers hope that their favorite singer can recover soon to continue enjoying everything that Miley Cyrus has to offer now that she released the new album.

