Miley Cyrus’s plane that was going to Paraguay was struck by lightning and made an emergency landing in Ciudad del Este

Miley Cyrus’s plane that was going to Paraguay was hit by lightning (Video: Miley Cyrus)

The aircraft in which the American artist Miley Cyrus was traveling to Asunción was struck by lightning and had to make an emergency landing at the Ciudad del Este airport, before leaving Paraguay for Brazil.

“ Our plane got caught in a big unexpected storm and got hit by lightning ”, the singer wrote to her millions of followers on her Twitter account on Wednesday.

The interpreter of hits like “Angels like you” confirmed that the crew, her band, friends and family who were traveling with her “are safe after an emergency landing”.

“Unfortunately we could not fly to Paraguay”, he added in a thread of tweets, in which included a video of the storm from the plane window and a photo of the impact that she suffered.

Cyrus is one of the stars invited to the Asunción festival 2022that on Tuesday night he had to cancel his first day due to the strong gale that hit the Paraguayan capital.

A source from the Silvio Pettirossi International Airport, which serves Asunción, confirmed to the news agency EFE that the artist’s plane that was going to this city used the Guaraní airport, in Ciudad del Este, as an alternative, due to the “inclement weather”.

The photo that the artist posted on her Twitter (@MileyCyrus)

The ship, after resupplying, headed for São Paulo, in Braziladded the spokesman, who did not elaborate on details.

Rodrigo Nogues, director of the firm G5Pro, organizer of Asunciónico 2022, told the station ABC what Cyrus is in San Pablo, after “had a problem with the plane”.

The organizers of the Asunciónico announced this Wednesday that day 2 of the festival was also canceled. They said that the rains recorded yesterday and the forecasts for today represent risk obstacles, according to ABC.

For this Thursday, the Asunciónico program includes the concerts of Cyrus, as well as the Argentine Nicki Nicole, the Puerto Rican Jhay Cortez and the Uruguayan band La Vela Puerca.

(With information from EFE)

