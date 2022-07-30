Mili, the police dog who arrived in a container in Panama and now works at the airport

After opening the seals of a container that returned empty on a ship from Spain, the workers of a port in the Atlantic of Panama they found a starving puppy inside and miraculously alive. Forty days had passed.

The container left Algeciras, in Andalusia, crossed the ocean and arrived at the Manzanillo international terminal in Colón, Panama, on December 31, 2021, after 20 days of travel. As usual, empty containers were placed on a patiounder the strong heat and rain of the Caribbean.

Another 20 days later, when the container was going to be transferred from the port, it was opened by operators. At that moment they discovered a small and mongrel dog, caramel color, lean, dehydrated and damaged, approximately one year old.

“We don’t explain how it got in or how it wasn’t detected (…) It’s a heroine’s story. Because a little animal that spends forty days inside a container, without water, without food, how did he fight for his life?“, commented Cecilia de Escobar, national director of Animal Health of the Ministry of Agricultural Development (MIDA).

“One of the areas of the container was corroded, and there was found to be a small hole. We assume that she with her little paw he opened a little hole where he drank the water from the rain” that fell both on the way and during the stay of the container in the yard, he explained.

Recovery of “Mili”

The puppy was transferred to Panama City and treated by veterinarians and specialists from the MIDA Quarantine Department.

When I arrive weighed 9 pounds (4 kilos), explained Hugo Turillazzi, veterinarian and administrator of the Canine Agricultural Unit of that ministry. They placed serum on her and stabilized her.

The doctor believes that the animal was imprisoned in the container in good physical condition and those body reserves allowed him to endure. It could have been hydrated both with rainwater, with the drops of condensation inside the container and even with his own urine.

“It is a miracle that the little animal has been able to survive so long, that is why we named it Milagros, we call her Mili dearlyand since she came from Spain we call her Mili, La Españolita”.

After care and affection, Mili now weighs 27 pounds (12.2 kg) and is in optimal condition.

A four-legged “scanner”

During the five months after his discovery, Mili made his recovery and setting in the Agricultural Canine Unit of the MIDA.

The dogs in this squad work at the Tocumen international airport in the capital, and their job is to detect fresh food in passenger luggagewhich could eventually bring pests that affect local production.

Mili learned there to detect fruit and vegetable odours, and a week ago she started working, “with good results”. Every time she detects suspicious luggage, scratch the suitcase and sits next to her, pointing at her and waiting for a reward.

“Mili meets the four basic characteristics that a canine must have to integrate the unit: friendly, docile with people, good appetite and playful,” says the canine trainer, Edgardo Aguirre.

“We said: this bitch has potentialcan make good seizures, plus the addition of his story, excellent,” he added.

Cleverly, Mili walks through the suitcases until she detects the suspect. At the airport she has already managed to block luggage with grains, fruits and sausages. She is now being trained to detect the giant African snail, a species that can affect agriculture.

“It’s a scanner that doesn’t cost much, only the food and the affection that we giveand has high reliability”, considered the veterinarian Turillazzi.

Now it is Mili who shakes hands with those who rescued her. This is what director Cecilia de Escobar believes: “It is said that everyone has a purpose in life, and I feel that Mili’s purpose is to have been adopted as a Panamanian and to provide a great service to our country.”