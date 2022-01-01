Milik disappoints in Marseille, but he will not go to Juventus who are only looking for zero loans

A year later we return to talk about the possible arrival of Arkadiusz Milik towards Juventus. Also because after Alvaro Morata’s possible farewell – even if the track is complicated and some situations need to be balanced – the bianconeri will eventually need a striker. What might not happen without the greeting to the Spaniard would otherwise become a priority.

For sale only.

Olympique Marseille concluded the signing of the Pole just a year ago, finding six months of grace with nine goals in fifteen games, but another period of relative tarnish, given that so far they have only scored one goal in Ligue 1 (seven instead between the French Cup and the Europa League). Thus Milik can end up on the market, but OM’s intention is to collect a figure of around 15 million, while the loan is not yet considered a viable option, also because the replacement would then be needed.

Juve without a budget.

At the moment the Bianconeri have the possibility to only borrow players and Milik, given these conditions, is not a concrete possibility. This is why the market is being scanned, with some attempts and contacts for the next six months. Then in June we will see how to start again (and by whom), but the goal is to trim the current situation and then understand how best to act.