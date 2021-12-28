Milik-Juventus, it has been about for weeks: all the details and obstacles

Juventus is back on Arkadiusz Milik, but the deal is not simple: the details of the deal

There are no more doubts: the Juventus is working on a new attacking coup to be closed in January. The Juventus management wants to ensure a Max Allegri a first tip and, in recent weeks, one of the most followed names in recent seasons is back in vogue: Arkadiusz Milik.

According to what has been collected by Calciomercato.it, contacts with the Polish entourage have started for about a month, but there are serious difficulties to score the blow. We often forget the most important: the former Ajax, formally, is still a footballer of Naples. The Marseille he must pay the 8 million of the redemption obligation (plus any 4 bonus) by June 30th to definitively acquire the card, and he does not seem willing to let the player go on free loan for six months.

Juventus transfer market, it is for Milik: the difficulties

Such a solution, on the other hand, would not be appreciated even by the player, who is already burned for having been seduced and abandoned by the Old Lady in 2020. Milik and Marseille, therefore, prefer a permanent transfer, with a figure that it will obviously have to exceed the one that will be paid to De Laurentiis for the ransom.

Not a situation of simple resolution for Juventus, which is aiming for a low-cost loan deal for the winter transfer market. The current scenario is this, and it could only change with some Juventus operations coming out in the next few days. Milik, meanwhile, remains on hold. He likes the idea of ​​returning to Italy, and the 18 goals in 32 appearances for the French show that his left foot can be very useful.