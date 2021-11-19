Milinkovic and Luis Alberto, Allegri’s temptations

Juventus engaged tomorrow in the championship away match against Lazio: headlights on Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto in the biancoceleste home

Watch out for those two. Luis Alberto And Milinkovic-Savic – even more so with the absence of Property – are the most class and caliber interpreters of the Lazio able to hurt the Juventus in the advance of tomorrow’s championship at the Olimpico. He also pointed this out Massimiliano Allegri in the press conference on the eve of the event, fearing Spanish and Serbian as well as Pedro, with the latter pupil of Sarri and which should act as a false nueve in the absence of a Property.

Allegri’s esteem for Milinkovic is long-standing, with the Serbian already in his thoughts of the Livorno coach in the first cycle at the helm of the bianconeri after Pogba’s departure from Turin. The jewel of Lazio represents the prototype of the ideal midfielder for the ‘Conte Max’: physicality, playing times, dribble and blitz in the opponent’s area. The management of Juve, from Marotta to Paratici, however, has always clashed with the will of Lotito not to sell – at least at affordable prices – the most precious diamond in the biancoceleste showcase.

Juventus transfer market: Milinkovic ‘perfect’ for Allegri. Cherubs at the window for Luis Alberto

The Lazio patron (rightly) considers Milinkovic as one of the best in the world in his role and has never removed the price tag of the player who travels at figures no less than 100 million of Euro. Refusing, a few summers ago, even staggering figures (80-90 million) from Barcelona And Manchester United. Also making a difference is the will of the Serbian international himself not to leave Formello, the environment where he grew up and became great. Allegri will have an eye on Milinkovic tomorrow, but Juventus will hardly be able to afford such a disbursement in the next transfer market sessions, with the Football Director Cherubs determined to bet all the chips on another very talented Serb like Vlahovic.

The road that leads to Luis Alberto, another Lazio standard-bearer who is liked by Allegri, could be less impervious. The Spaniard ex Liverpool after some frictions with Sarri has found the polish and the games of the past, also absorbing the tactical dictates of the Neapolitan coach. However, his stay in the capital next summer is not taken for granted, with the number ten already probed last summer with Tare in a possible exchange with Kulusevski.

Considering the contract expiring in 2025, it is unlikely that Lazio will be deprived of it for less than 30 million euros, with the Spaniard who would be able to add unpredictability and technical rate to Juve’s midfield, lacking in recent seasons especially in terms of quality. The management of Continassa remains at the window, ready to possibly take advantage of the classic market opportunity. In the meantime, watch out for those two tomorrow on the lawn of the Olimpico …