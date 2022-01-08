Milinkovic does not save the Epiphany of Lazio: no sweets, only bitterness. And Acerbi greets Inter

Two goals and an assist: if in the Epiphany the Lazio finds the coal in his sock, Milinkovic it only finds sweets. The Serbian midfielder dragged the Lazio in the double comeback against Empoli: first from 0-2 to 2-2 and then, in the final, from 2-3 to 3-3. The Sergeant was the best on the field in an Olympic Covid-free, where the only two teams without ascertained positives in the squad faced each other (the three of Empoli had negativized the previous day. But the super Milinkovic (7th center in the season) was not enough for Sarri’s team, who wanted the third consecutive victory in the league (never happened this season) and instead had to be satisfied with only one point. Yet, after the initial shock, with two goals conceded in 10 minutes, the biancocelesti made their match, scoring 4 goals (one then canceled by Patric’s touch: singular that Giua, before going to the Var, whistles and indexes the midfield to validate it, and then retraces his steps) and missed a penalty in the 87th minute with Property: it is the 6th mistake from the spot in the last 11 penalties taken in Serie A.

In short, not an Epiphany to remember for Lazio, which thwarted an opportunity and lost Unripe. The central defender, injured before the break a Venice, he was back in the group on Tuesday, but yesterday at 23 ‘he asked to change for one relapse to the left thigh flexors. One fears one stretching: unthinkable to see him on the pitch against Inter on Sunday, it will also be difficult in the next big match in January, on 22 against Atalanta at the Olimpico.