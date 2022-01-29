Milinkovic-Savic comments on Vlahovic’s post and unleashes the fans: “Come to Juve”

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic at the Juventus drove i crazy fans bianconeri who can’t wait to celebrate the goals of the Serbian striker. The new number 7 bianconero is ready for this new one adventure: “It’s something really wonderful, today is a special day, one of the most special and happy birthdays I’ve had so far. I’m really happy and proud to be part of this group, of this company, and I will give everything to achieve our goals” , these are the first words of the new Juventus striker. The arrival at Juve had a effect sensational also on social by Vlahovic, especially on Instagram where the Serbian striker has gone from the initial 571,919 followers to almost 990 thousand register immediately after theannouncement of Juve.
Juve, the fans call Milinkovic
And right on Instagram, in addition to the growth of followers, Vlahovic received good luck for his new one adventure black and white. Among the many messages, one attracted the attention of fans Juventus: is that of Milinkovic-Savic, Lazio midfielder and Dusan’s teammate in the national Serbian. “You deserve it, I wish you the best”, wrote Milinkovic complete with heart red and the applause emoticon. The comment of the Biancoceleste player sparked the Bianconeri fans who took the opportunity to reiterate theirs appreciation. “Only you Sergej is missing”, “Come to Juve too”, “Come, you would be welcome”, “Join him”, these are just some of the messages who all have the same goal, that of convincing Milinkovic to wear the Juventus shirt.