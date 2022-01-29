Milinkovic-Savic comments on Vlahovic’s post and unleashes the fans: “Come to Juve”

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic at the Juventus drove i crazy fans bianconeri who can’t wait to celebrate the goals of the Serbian striker. The new number 7 bianconero is ready for this new one adventure: “It’s something really wonderful, today is a special day, one of the most special and happy birthdays I’ve had so far. I’m really happy and proud to be part of this group, of this company, and I will give everything to achieve our goals” , these are the first words of the new Juventus striker. The arrival at Juve had a effect sensational also on social by Vlahovic, especially on Instagram where the Serbian striker has gone from the initial 571,919 followers to almost 990 thousand register immediately after theannouncement of Juve.