Milinkovic-Savic flies to Paris: PSG interest and Lotito’s request | First page

A trip to Paris, which has nothing to do with the market. But which could be repeated in the summer, when the scenarios will be different. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after the success in Cagliari, took advantage of the two days of rest to fly to Paris with his girlfriend Natalija Ilic. A romantic getaway, in the city of couples, which has nothing to do with Paris Saint-Germain. At least for now. The name of the Serbian has in fact been on Leonardo’s list for some time, who has been doting on him since the days of Milan. In 2018 he had made a concrete attempt with Lazio, receiving spades as an answer, in the summer he could return to the office. With another budget available.

CHALLENGE TO UNITED – Lotito, as we know, is not a president with whom it is easy to deal. He doesn’t get caught by the throat, when he sets a price it’s hard to change his mind. But PSG has the right arguments to convince him to free the former Genk midfielder, who is seriously considering a change of scenery at the end of the season. The request for 100 million euros is destined to go down, but 70-80 are needed for its price tag. An investment within the reach of the Qatari property, which will have to challenge Manchester United, which considers him the heir of Pogba.